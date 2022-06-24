© 2022 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: A Renaissance for Florence Price

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published June 24, 2022 at 1:10 AM EDT
The music of African-American composer Florence Price is enjoying a very welcome Renaissance. She took Dvorak's advice to American composers to heart, and wove the music she heard all around her in Chicago into her music. During our music today we'll enjoy her Concerto in One Movement for Piano. Tune in at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

