From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: The healing power of music
Early 20th Century composer Georges Gurdijeff understood that music can be a powerful tool for healing. He created retreats that allowed visitors to re-balance their lives with meditation and listening to his music. Today we'll experience his Chant from a Holy Book. Tune in at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.