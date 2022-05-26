© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
music_interviews3.jpg
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: The healing power of music

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published May 26, 2022 at 1:57 AM EDT
pexels-photo-4226154.jpeg
photo by alleksana
/
pexels.com

Early 20th Century composer Georges Gurdijeff understood that music can be a powerful tool for healing. He created retreats that allowed visitors to re-balance their lives with meditation and listening to his music. Today we'll experience his Chant from a Holy Book. Tune in at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Tags

Classical Music Highlights classical music highlights
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington