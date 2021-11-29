From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: Happy times with the Schumanns
Robert Schumann wrote his Piano Quartet during what he called his "chamber music year," a happy time when he and his wife Clara would spend their evenings studying the music of Bach. We'll enjoy it during our music today, along music to celebrate Hanukkah. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.