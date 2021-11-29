© 2021 WSHU
music_interviews3.jpg
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Happy times with the Schumanns

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published November 29, 2021 at 1:09 AM EST
Robert Schumann wrote his Piano Quartet during what he called his "chamber music year," a happy time when he and his wife Clara would spend their evenings studying the music of Bach. We'll enjoy it during our music today, along music to celebrate Hanukkah. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

