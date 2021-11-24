© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
music_interviews3.jpg
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Lukas Foss celebrates America's wide open spaces

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published November 24, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST
pexels-photo-3483233.jpeg
photo by Riccardo Duarte
/
pexels.com

Lukas Foss had never seen anything like this country's open prairies when he arrived from the Czech Republic. During our music this evening we'll enjoy his Capriccio, written to capture that sense of space, as well as Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Tags

Classical Music Highlightsclassical music highlights
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington