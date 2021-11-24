From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Lukas Foss celebrates America's wide open spaces
Lukas Foss had never seen anything like this country's open prairies when he arrived from the Czech Republic. During our music this evening we'll enjoy his Capriccio, written to capture that sense of space, as well as Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.