Classical Music Highlights
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: The heroic sound of the horn

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published November 24, 2021 at 1:11 AM EST
One of the first sounds that Richard Strauss heard as a baby was his father's french horn. That love of the horn stayed with Strauss his whole life. We'll enjoy his Horn Concerto No. 1 during our music today, along with Manuel de Falla's Nights in the Gardens of Spain. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
Kate Remington