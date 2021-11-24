From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: The heroic sound of the horn
One of the first sounds that Richard Strauss heard as a baby was his father's french horn. That love of the horn stayed with Strauss his whole life. We'll enjoy his Horn Concerto No. 1 during our music today, along with Manuel de Falla's Nights in the Gardens of Spain. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.