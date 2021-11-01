© 2021 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: The sky within reach

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published November 1, 2021 at 1:02 AM EDT
pexels-photo-844297.jpeg
photo by Eberhard Grossgasteiger
/
pexels.com

It's easy to understand why Gwyneth Walker's music is performed somewhere every day. Today we'll enjoy her tranquil Touch the Sky for cello and piano. Our music today also includes Dvorak's Violin Concerto and a piece by Japan's beloved film composer, Joe Hisaishi. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
