From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: The sky within reach
It's easy to understand why Gwyneth Walker's music is performed somewhere every day. Today we'll enjoy her tranquil Touch the Sky for cello and piano. Our music today also includes Dvorak's Violin Concerto and a piece by Japan's beloved film composer, Joe Hisaishi. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.