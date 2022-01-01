Enjoy a new season of Carnegie Hall Live broadcasts from the best seat in the house: yours! Every Saturday this summer, WSHU will bring you concert recordings captured live from New York City's world-famous concert hall during the 2021-22 season. The 13-part series begins with Carnegie's dramatic Opening Night Gala following the Hall's closure during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues with performances from some of the classical music world’s most esteemed artists.

The best part: you can enjoy these extraordinary performances on your couch, in a hammock out back, at the beach or in the car as you take a lazy drive. Wherever you are, just tune in via the WSHU app, your smart speaker, or your radio at 91.1 and associated translators, and on all-classical 107.5 in eastern Suffolk County.

A few performance highlights:



Emanuel Ax , Leonidas Kavakos , and Yo-Yo Ma in a recital of Beethoven piano trios

, , and in a recital of Beethoven piano trios Joshua Bell performing with the Galilee Chamber Orchestra for The Annual Isaac Stern Memorial Concert

performing with the for John Williams conducting a special program of his works with The Philadelphia Orchestra and soloist Anne-Sophie Mutter

conducting a special program of his works with and soloist The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra with conductor Yannick Nézet-Seguin and Seong-Jin Cho … who flew in on very short notice to perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2!

