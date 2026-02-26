© 2026 WSHU
We promise, we're faithful watchers of 'The Traitors'

WSHU | By Aisha Harris,
Glen WeldonHafsa FathimaJessica Reedy
Published February 26, 2026 at 12:27 PM EST
The Peacock reality show The Traitors has become weekly appointment television, as the always impeccably dressed Alan Cumming presides over an unfriendly game full of alliances, secrets, treachery and murder. This season has been rich with drama. Players like Love Island contestant Rob Rausch and former Real Housewife Lisa Rinna have created some truly memorable moments in Traitors history. Ahead of the finale, we convene in the turret to debrief on it all.
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
Hafsa Fathima
Jessica Reedy
