Channing Tatum charms his way into big trouble in ‘Roofman’

WSHU | By Aisha Harris,
Linda HolmesGene Demby
Published October 20, 2025 at 8:12 AM EDT
Paramount Pictures

In the new movie Roofman, Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst ooze with their signature charm and chemistry. Tatum plays an exceptionally savvy military veteran who robs fast food joints by entering through the rooftops. Eventually he gets caught and sent to prison, but he's able to escape and hides out in a Toys "R" Us for several months undetected. Obviously, he can only survive on M&Ms and keep up the ruse for so long before the roof comes crashing down on him. Consequences!
Arts & Culture arts & culturemovies
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
Gene Demby
Gene Demby is the co-host and correspondent for NPR's Code Switch team.
