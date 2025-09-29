You can't come to the touring Cake Picnic unless you bring a dessert to share

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

The first rule of Cake Picnic is no cake, no entry. Started by a cake lover, it is a touring festival that is exactly what it sounds like - a picnic of cakes, where you cannot come unless you bring a dessert to share. From member station LAist, Makenna Sievertson got a slice and has the story.

MAKENNA SIEVERTSON, BYLINE: Sweet and savory cakes of all shapes and sizes filled Tongva Park in Santa Monica this past Saturday.

ELISA SUNGA: Welcome to the LA Cake Picnic.

(CHEERING)

SIEVERTSON: There were a limited number of tickets for entry, each costing $30. Tickets sold out in minutes. Tables are set up in the center of the park, where Irving Barcenas is placing his colorful pinata cake.

IRVING BARCENAS: I made it out of the Mexican wafers, which are obleas.

SIEVERTSON: Barcenas says the wafers give the carrot cake base a nice crunch. They're layered around the outside.

BARCENAS: I've been up since 3, OK (laughter).

SIEVERTSON: People are split into small groups and given pizza-sized boxes, a few napkins and a fork. The groups then have five minutes of free reign to...

SUNGA: Take as much cake as that five minutes will allow.

SIEVERTSON: And it goes by fast.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: Three...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: My God.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: ...Two...

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: It's like there ahead of us. They're all ahead of us.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: ...One.

(CHEERING)

SUNGA: All right. Three, two, one. Find your cake.

SIEVERTSON: Kiara Upshur was able to snag a slice of the coveted Mona Lisa cake.

KIARA UPSHAR: There's like, figs in there, raspberries. So I'm really excited that I did get some of that.

SIEVERTSON: Cake Picnic started with Elisa Sunga's dream to eat as many as possible without having to bake them all herself. She's a home baker who works in tech.

SUNGA: What if I put together an event and invited everyone, but the requirement would be everyone has to bring a full cake?

SIEVERTSON: Nearly 200 people came to the first San Francisco picnic in April of 2024, and it has since grown to an international tour. But why cake?

SUNGA: I think it's such an art form that you can express so many things, whether that's your emotions, what's seasonal, what's trending, what you want to eat.

SIEVERTSON: You don't have to wait for the official tour to come to your city. Grab a few friends, find a crumb-friendly place to picnic and get baking. For NPR News, I'm Makenna Sievertson in Santa Monica.

