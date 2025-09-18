The movies and TV we’re excited about this fall

The fall of 2025 is shaping up to have something for everyone with a fresh Knives Out mystery, Guillermo del Toro's take on Frankenstein, and a new Emma Stone movie. We've got a guide of the TV and films we are most excited to see, including Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Bugonia, Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice and The Lowdown.

To access bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for Pop Culture Happy Hour, subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour+ at plus.npr.org/happy.