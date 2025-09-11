Bob Odenkirk is an alt-comedy legend

Bob Odenkirk may be best known for his role as Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. A couple years ago, he also starred in Nobody, the bonkers action movie and more recently, Nobody 2: the bonkers action movie sequel where this time, he's on vacation.

Odenkirk is also an alt comedy legend. He wrote for Saturday Night Live and the Ben Stiller Show in the 90s. Alongside David Cross, he co-created and starred in the excellent sketch comedy series Mr. Show. He also helped launch the careers of Tim & Eric.

When he was last on Bullseye in 2023, Bob Odenkirk brought with him a notebook. It was well worn, filled out pretty much cover to cover, with other stray bits of paper taped and stapled in. Inside that notebook was poetry he'd written with his children, Eryn and Nate. Those poems eventually became Zilot & Other Important Rhymes. A collection of poems written by the Odenkirks, with illustrations by Eryn.

It's sweet, sincere, funny and very, very silly. And Bob Odenkirk is, of course, the sweetest, sincerest, funniest and silliest out there. I'm so thrilled to have him back on the show. Let's get into it: my conversation with Bob Odenkirk.

Bob Odenkirk talked with us about the writing process behind Zilot & Other Important Rhymes, and how he turned his worn notebook into a book of poetry with the help of his children. Plus, he shared how he's embraced his transition from funny guy to serious actor.

This interview originally aired in October of 2023