Deafblind teen shares her dreams with her parents
Narjis Karimipour was born blind, and when she was 10 years old she lost her hearing. Three years later, she sat down for a StoryCorps conversation with her parents, Sarah Kassim and Mohammad Karimipour, to tell her story in the hopes of helping others struggling with disabilities.
Narjis communicates with her parents through a braille communication device, which requires her parents to type their questions and answers on a keyboard that are translated to a braille touchpad in realtime for Narjis to read.
