Deafblind teen shares her dreams with her parents

By Jo Corona
Published July 25, 2025 at 4:08 AM EDT
Narjis Karimipour in Orange Beach, AL, in December 2023.
Sarah Kassim
/
StoryCorps
Narjis Karimipour in Orange Beach, AL, in December 2023.

Narjis Karimipour was born blind, and when she was 10 years old she lost her hearing. Three years later, she sat down for a StoryCorps conversation with her parents, Sarah Kassim and Mohammad Karimipour, to tell her story in the hopes of helping others struggling with disabilities.

Narjis communicates with her parents through a braille communication device, which requires her parents to type their questions and answers on a keyboard that are translated to a braille touchpad in realtime for Narjis to read.

This broadcast is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Originally aired July 25, 2025 on NPR’s Morning Edition. 

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jo Corona