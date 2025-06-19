Ego Nwodim talks about her incredible SNL character: Lisa from Temecula

This week on Bullseye, we talk to Ego Nwodim! She just wrapped up her seventh season as a cast member on Saturday Night Live - one of the most demanding shows on TV, and a show that has been celebrating its 50th anniversary. So, you know, double the pressure.

Ego is a busy performer both on and off SNL. She's appearing on TV shows like Poker Face and Mr. Throwback, and doing voices for animated shows like Bearbrick and Futurama. She's also appearing in movies, like the upcoming big screen adaptation of Gabby's Dollhouse.

Nwodim is great in just about everything she does - from her regular parts on Saturday Night Live, to her time on LA comedy-nerd shows like Comedy Bang Bang and Paul F. Tompkins' Spontaneanation.

She talks to Bullseye about her roundabout path to comedy, including nods to her hometown in sketches, and a whole lot about her incredible SNL character: Lisa from Temecula.