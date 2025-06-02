© 2025 WSHU
Christopher Grundy on music, flight and finding harmony in every role

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published June 2, 2025 at 1:24 PM EDT
Christopher Grundy and Emily Boyer at the WSHU studios.
Christopher Grundy and Emily Boyer at the WSHU studios.

Christopher Grundy wears a lot of hats. He's the director of Choral Programs at Sacred Heart University, a baritone with the Fairfield County Chorale, a founder of a Winterreise project in Connecticut and a helicopter pilot. He recently performed Requiem by Maurice Duruflé , with the Fairfield County Chorale, alongside a Klais Pipe organ at the First Church Congregational in Fairfield.  WSHU’s Classical Music Host, Emily Boyer, delves into each of these eclectic parts of Grundy's life and career. Here's their conversation.

Arts & Culture arts & cultureChristopher GrundyFairfield County ChoraleSacred Heart Universitychoral music
