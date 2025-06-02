Christopher Grundy on music, flight and finding harmony in every role

Christopher Grundy wears a lot of hats. He's the director of Choral Programs at Sacred Heart University, a baritone with the Fairfield County Chorale, a founder of a Winterreise project in Connecticut and a helicopter pilot. He recently performed Requiem by Maurice Duruflé , with the Fairfield County Chorale, alongside a Klais Pipe organ at the First Church Congregational in Fairfield. WSHU’s Classical Music Host, Emily Boyer, delves into each of these eclectic parts of Grundy's life and career. Here's their conversation.