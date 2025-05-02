2 Kent State shooting survivors remember the day 55 years later

On May 4, 1970, National Guardsmen opened fire on students protesting the Vietnam War at Kent State University in Ohio, killing four and wounding nine.

Among the wounded were best friends Alan Canfora and Thomas Grace. Alan died of cancer in 2020, but Thomas came to StoryCorps to remember that day with Alan’s younger sister, Chic Canfora, who was a Kent State sophomore at the time.

