They’ve been called an orchestra of voices—and this Sunday, you can hear why.

Chanticleer, the Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble, brings their extraordinary sound to Southport as part of the Music Under the Spire series at Trinity Episcopal Church.

Ahead of the performance, WSHU’s Classical Music host Emily Boyer caught up with two members of Chanticleer to talk about their artistry, their journey, and the causes close to their hearts.