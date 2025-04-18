StoryCorps: A father remembers his only daughter, killed in the Oklahoma City bombing

courtesy of Bud Welch Bud Welch’s daughter, Julie Marie Welch, who died in the Oklahoma City Bombing on April, 19, 1995.

On April 19, 1995, Timothy McVeigh detonated a bomb outside of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal building in Oklahoma City. One hundred sixty eight people were killed, including Julie Marie Welch.

Her father, Bud Welch, remembered her at StoryCorps.

Originally aired April 18, 2025, on NPR’s Morning Edition.

