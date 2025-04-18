© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

StoryCorps: A father remembers his only daughter, killed in the Oklahoma City bombing

WSHU
Published April 18, 2025 at 11:05 AM EDT
Bud Welch at the Oklahoma City Bombing National Memorial and Museum on March 19, 2013.
Photo courtesy John Noltner / A Peace of My Mind.
Bud Welch at the Oklahoma City Bombing National Memorial and Museum on March 19, 2013.
Bud Welch’s daughter, Julie Marie Welch, who died in the Oklahoma City Bombing on April, 19, 1995.
courtesy of Bud Welch
Bud Welch’s daughter, Julie Marie Welch, who died in the Oklahoma City Bombing on April, 19, 1995.

On April 19, 1995, Timothy McVeigh detonated a bomb outside of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal building in Oklahoma City. One hundred sixty eight people were killed, including Julie Marie Welch.

Her father, Bud Welch, remembered her at StoryCorps.

This broadcast is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Originally aired April 18, 2025, on NPR’s Morning Edition. 

Local support for StoryCorps comes from Albertus Magnus College.
Tags
Arts & Culture arts & cultureStoryCorps