Joe Maslanka was known for his kind heart and his barroom brawls

WSHU | By Esther Honig, Halle Hewitt
Published March 14, 2025 at 9:31 AM EDT
Joe Maslanka Jr. and his mom, Suzanne Maslanka in Richmond, VA on December 30, 2024.
Micaela Camacho-Tenreiro
/
StoryCorps
Joe Maslanka Jr. and his mom, Suzanne Maslanka in Richmond, VA on December 30, 2024.

Joe Maslanka was a local legend in the small town of  Collegeville, Pennsylvania. He arrived in 1971, bought a local bar, kicked out the biker gang who hung out there, and moved in upstairs with his young family.

“I remember the jukebox was under my bedroom, and the music was always going,” said his son, Joe Jr.

Recently he came to StoryCorps with his mom, Suzanne, to remember the toughest guy they ever knew.

Originally aired March 14, 2025, on NPR’s Morning Edition.
