StoryCorps: A neighbors' bond that transcends age

Natalie Parsch, 79, and Kellsey Jane, 31, were next-door neighbors for a decade before they met.

When they did, they discovered something that connected them across their half-a-century age gap.

It all started with a chance encounter one spring afternoon…

And a warning: This conversation contains a mention of child sexual assault.

This broadcast is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Originally aired January 10, 2025, on NPR’s Morning Edition.