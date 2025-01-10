© 2025 WSHU
StoryCorps: A neighbors' bond that transcends age

WSHU | By Halle Hewitt
Published January 10, 2025 at 6:57 AM EST
Natalie Parsch and Kellsey Jane
Jo Corona
/
StoryCorps
Natalie Parsch and Kellsey Jane

Natalie Parsch, 79, and Kellsey Jane, 31, were next-door neighbors for a decade before they met.

When they did, they discovered something that connected them across their half-a-century age gap.

It all started with a chance encounter one spring afternoon…

And a warning: This conversation contains a mention of child sexual assault.

This broadcast is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Originally aired January 10, 2025, on NPR’s Morning Edition.
