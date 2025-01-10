StoryCorps: A neighbors' bond that transcends age
Natalie Parsch, 79, and Kellsey Jane, 31, were next-door neighbors for a decade before they met.
When they did, they discovered something that connected them across their half-a-century age gap.
It all started with a chance encounter one spring afternoon…
And a warning: This conversation contains a mention of child sexual assault.
This broadcast is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Originally aired January 10, 2025, on NPR’s Morning Edition.