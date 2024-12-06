A cancer survivor nearly died trying to prove he had recovered

Matt Koch spent much of 2015 going through grueling chemotherapy for Hodgkin lymphoma. He survived, but the treatments took a toll on his body.

The next year, he joined his friend Alex Lewis for a ski trip in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains. He wanted to prove he’d regained his strength.

“This was my message to the universe of, ‘You didn’t get me. I’m still here,’” Matt said.

Courtesy of Alex Lewis An avalanche chute in the Colorado San Juan Mountains in 2016.

But they only made it halfway through their hike before Matt began feeling weak. A snowstorm set in, and the two decided they had to stop, spending the night huddling for warmth in a tiny dugout snow shelter.

At StoryCorps, the friends remembered the dangers they encountered the next morning— and shared feelings they never had before.

