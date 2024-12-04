Bullseye: Ken Burns

When it comes to filmmaking, Ken Burns is one of the greatest of all time. He is an artist who has dedicated much of his life to telling the story of America in epic documentaries, spanning from 10 to sometimes 20 hours. He immerses himself in expansive research to cover cultural touchstones, from presidents and national parks to The Civil War and Prohibition.

His most recent work applies that same approach to a rare non-American subject: Leonardo da Vinci. Over four hours, Burns and his co-directors–daughter Sarah Burns and his son-in-law David McMahon–examine the life and work of one of the greatest minds in history. You can watch it now on streaming.

We get into the two-part miniseries with Ken Burns, discuss his decades-long career as a documentary filmmaker, and his affinity for quilts. Yes, you heard correctly. Ken Burns loves quilts.