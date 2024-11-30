© 2024 WSHU
'Interior Chinatown' is a genre-bending exploration of Asian-American identity

WSHU | By Aisha Harris,
Hafsa FathimaJessica Reedy
Published November 30, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Jimmy O. Yang as Willis Wu in Interior Chinatown.
Hulu/Disney
Jimmy O. Yang as Willis Wu in Interior Chinatown.

The super-meta Hulu series Interior Chinatown mashes up a whole bunch of genres — including kung fu movies and police procedurals — to explore Asian-American identity in interesting ways. Jimmy O. Yang plays a waiter who dreams of a more exciting life outside his close-knit community. After witnessing a crime, he has a chance to help investigators solve the case — and he soon realizes he's more deeply connected to the mystery than he initially thought. The show was created by Charles Yu, who based it on his own novel.
