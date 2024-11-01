© 2024 WSHU
StoryCorps: widower runs 50 marathons in 50 states in memory of his wife

WSHU | By Jey Born
Published November 1, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT
Gweneviere Mann and Yasir Salem at their StoryCorps interview on October 19, 2011.
Michael Garofalo
/
StoryCorps
Gweneviere Mann and  Yasir Salem at their StoryCorps interview on October 19, 2011.

When Gweneviere Mann lost her short-term memory following brain surgery, she and her then boyfriend, Yasir Salem, had to figure out a new way of living.

They decided to start running marathons to keep her spirits up. Their first was the New York City Marathon, during which Gwen asked Yasir to lie — telling her they’d only been running for 10 or 15 minutes, so that she wouldn’t give up.

But in 2018, Gwen was diagnosed with lung cancer and passed away soon after. Consumed by grief, he decided to take on a monumental task and tribute to his wife: He was going to run.

Yasir Salem on August 2, 2024 in Austin, TX with the medals he won from running 50 marathons in 50 states in one year.
1 of 2  — SalemExtra1.jpg
Yasir Salem on August 2, 2024 in Austin, TX with the medals he won from running 50 marathons in 50 states in one year.
Michelle Dahlenburg / StoryCorps
Gweneviere Mann's medal from running the New York City Marathon in 2011.
2 of 2  — SalemExtra2.jpg
Gweneviere Mann’s medal from running the New York City Marathon in 2011.
Michelle Dahlenburg / StoryCorps

This broadcast is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Originally aired November 1, 2024 on NPR’s Morning Edition.
