'Agatha All Along' is the reason for spooky season

WSHU | By Glen Weldon,
Hafsa Fathima
Published October 29, 2024 at 7:26 AM EDT
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along.
Disney Plus
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along.

Agatha All Along is a darkly funny new Marvel show on Disney Plus. Kathryn Hahn plays the selfish, sardonic and hilariously petty witch Agatha Harkness. When a mysterious goth teen saves her from a spell she's been trapped in, she assembles a coven of witches so they can together undergo a series of trials that will grant them each what they most desire. The thing is – the other witches (Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, and Sasheer Zamata) hate Agatha's guts, and there's more to this goth kid than meets the eye.
Arts & Culture arts & cultureTelevisionPop Culture
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
Hafsa Fathima
