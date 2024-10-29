'Agatha All Along' is the reason for spooky season

Agatha All Along is a darkly funny new Marvel show on Disney Plus. Kathryn Hahn plays the selfish, sardonic and hilariously petty witch Agatha Harkness. When a mysterious goth teen saves her from a spell she's been trapped in, she assembles a coven of witches so they can together undergo a series of trials that will grant them each what they most desire. The thing is – the other witches (Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, and Sasheer Zamata) hate Agatha's guts, and there's more to this goth kid than meets the eye.