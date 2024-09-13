StoryCorps: A man who loves music remembers how drumming changed his life

In Philadelphia, the rhythm and energy of drumlines can be heard throughout the streets during birthday parties and other events.

For more than a decade, Tony Royster has led his own drumline through the neighborhoods of Philly. He came to StoryCorps to remember how drumming changed his life.

Originally aired September 13, 2024, on NPR’s Morning Edition.