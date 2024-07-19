StoryCorps: Remembering Rusty Kanokogi, the mother of women's judo

Women’s judo wasn’t allowed into the Olympics until 1988, after martial arts champion Rusty Kanokogi threatened to sue the International Olympic Committee for discrimination. This helped earn her the nickname, “the mother of women’s judo.”

Courtesy of Jean Kanokogi Jean Kanokogi, Eve Aronoff Trivella, and Diana Bridges after the 1986 National Sports Festival in Brooklyn, New York.

Her daughter, Jean Kanokogi, remembers a physically powerful figure with a presence so imposing “You didn’t even have to turn around, because you felt that she was in that room.”

Eve Aronoff Trivella was coached by Rusty on the first U.S. women’s judo team at the 1988 games. At StoryCorps, she and Jean remembered what that competition meant to Rusty… and a pivotal moment from her early life that brought her there.

Originally aired July 19, 2024, on NPR’s Morning Edition.