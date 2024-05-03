© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gather your loot, Dungeons & Dragons is on a quest to make it to the big stage

By Michel Martin
Published May 3, 2024 at 6:01 AM EDT
Twenty-Sided Tavern

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Michel Martin. Gather your loot - Dungeons & Dragons is on a quest to make it to the big stage. The popular tabletop roleplaying game, which has its 50th anniversary this year, debuts as a live theatrical show in New York this weekend. The audience gets to decide what happens in the story by voting through an app and will even get a chance to join the cast onstage and play a variety of games like trivia and fantasy beer pong. No two shows will be alike, just like MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Tags
Arts & Culture arts & cultureGamingtheatre
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin