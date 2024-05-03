(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Good morning, I'm Michel Martin. Gather your loot - Dungeons & Dragons is on a quest to make it to the big stage. The popular tabletop roleplaying game, which has its 50th anniversary this year, debuts as a live theatrical show in New York this weekend. The audience gets to decide what happens in the story by voting through an app and will even get a chance to join the cast onstage and play a variety of games like trivia and fantasy beer pong. No two shows will be alike, just like MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

