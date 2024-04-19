StoryCorps: A family settled in Philadelphia in the 60s — the only Asians in the neighborhood

Courtesy of Deborah Wei. Deborah Wei’s mother with strawberries she grew in Philadelphia in 1981.

In the 1960’s Deborah Wei’s parents left China for the United States and eventually settled in the suburbs of Philadelphia. At StoryCorps, Deborah talks with her daughter Kaia Chau about how her mother navigated making a home, and what Philadelphia’s Chinatown meant to the family.

Originally aired April 19, 2024, on NPR’s Morning Edition.

