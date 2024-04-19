© 2024 WSHU
StoryCorps: A family settled in Philadelphia in the 60s — the only Asians in the neighborhood

By Kayla Lattimore
Published April 19, 2024 at 5:10 AM EDT
StoryCorps
Deborah Wei’s mother with strawberries she grew in Philadelphia in 1981.
Courtesy of Deborah Wei.
In the 1960’s Deborah Wei’s parents left China for the United States and eventually settled in the suburbs of Philadelphia. At StoryCorps, Deborah talks with her daughter Kaia Chau about how her mother navigated making a home, and what Philadelphia’s Chinatown meant to the family.

This broadcast is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Originally aired April 19, 2024, on NPR’s Morning Edition.

Kayla Lattimore