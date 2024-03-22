StoryCorps: How baseball turned two strangers — a coach and a player — into family

Kanard Lewis and Ed Holley at Kanard’s graduation from Alfred University in Queens, New York on June 14, 2023. Courtesy of Danette Torres.

Ed Holley and Kanard Lewis first met on a baseball field in 2010. Ed was coaching youth baseball in New York City, and Kanard was a 14 year old third baseman.

After working with Ed, Kanard started to gain confidence, even hitting his first home run.

Then, one day, Kanard’s single mom had a health scare, and asked Ed to become her son’s legal guardian should something happen to her.

More than a decade later, Ed and Kanard sat down for StoryCorps to talk about their relationship.

