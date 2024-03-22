StoryCorps: How baseball turned two strangers — a coach and a player — into family
Ed Holley and Kanard Lewis first met on a baseball field in 2010. Ed was coaching youth baseball in New York City, and Kanard was a 14 year old third baseman.
After working with Ed, Kanard started to gain confidence, even hitting his first home run.
Then, one day, Kanard’s single mom had a health scare, and asked Ed to become her son’s legal guardian should something happen to her.
More than a decade later, Ed and Kanard sat down for StoryCorps to talk about their relationship.
Originally aired March 22, 2024 on NPR’s Morning Edition.
