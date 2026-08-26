Voters will decide between experience, new energy in Neal, Whalen race

One key primary election in western Massachusetts will come down to whether voters want a veteran lawmaker or a progressive newcomer.

Longtime U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, is facing a primary challenger in Jeromie Whalen, an educator in Northampton.

Incumbent Richard Neal says he's proud of his nearly 40-year tenure in Congress, and his high status with the House Way & Means Committee, which handles monetary and tax policy. He points to legislation he's authored or supported that brought economic relief to pension holders and people on Social Security.

"This is how you transform and change lives by getting big legislation done," he said.

Neal touts his record at a time when progressive challengers nationwide are trying to frame longtime Democratic politicians as obstacles to more radical change. Neal, who is 77, rejects that narrative, and says his experience is an asset — one that allows him to navigate the complexities of Congress efficiently and effectively.

"if you were to have brain surgery, would you have the doctor who just got out of medical school, or would you have a seasoned surgeon?" he asked.

Time for change

Challenger Jeromie Whalen says it's time to bring in new leadership. Whalen is a newcomer to the political arena — for the last 11 years, he's been a high school teacher in Northampton. He says he was inspired to run for office after the re-election of President Donald Trump in 2024, when his students felt that hate and vitriol had become normalized in America.

Whalen said his breaking point was watching Elon Musk spearhead major cuts to social services.

"For a guy, the first trillionaire, getting on stage with a with a saw in his hand saying that he's going to cut federal programs while cheering on the capitalist enterprise that is making it harder and harder for the working middle class.... I said, enough's enough."

Unlike some other primary challengers, Whalen, who's 39, says he isn't part of the Democratic Socialists of America. But like many of those candidates, he says the current political system is dysfunctional, and leaves working class families behind. He's advocating for things like government-funded healthcare, universal pre-k education, and higher taxes on wealthy earners.

"These aren't radical ideas. What I say is, progressive is practical, and these are the things that you need for a functioning society," he said. "These are the things that we advocate for and that are well due for the constituents of mass one."

Neal argues Whalen's campaign, and by extension the swell of political energy towards younger candidates, is well-intentioned but unrealistic.

"We want to make sure that there's room for a lot of different sorts of voices. But platitudes and esoteric rhetoric that's quite different than actually getting things done," he said.

On immigration

The two candidates diverge on some specific issues, including immigration. Whalen has called for abolishing ICE — the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency — in the wake of a deportation surge that's led to several killings and mass protests.

"I don't mean we don't have strong borders or protection for our borders. It means dismantling a entire organization that has ruined its reputation and replacing that with a streamlined path to citizenship, he said.

Meanwhile Neal has not called for the end of ICE and instead instead supports reforming the agency.

"I think you can't have tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people walking across a border. We need to know who's in the country," he said. "I voted against the funding for the wall. I don't think it makes any sense. We need a reformed immigration system, which has served America pretty well throughout most of our history."

Campaign Finances

Another big difference between Neal and Whalen is how their campaigns are funded — and what they claim that means.

Whalen says he's running a grassroots campaign that hasn't accepted any donations from industry-aligned political action committees, or PACs.

Campaign finance records show he's received only individual donations, and has raised around $335,000. He argues corporate money has eroded trust in institutions like Congress.

"Because it permeates every facet of decision making in our government. And so when you hear about the frustrations of the lack of visibility or the watered down platforms at the behest of these corporations, that is a concern across the board," he said.

Whalen and others have criticized Neal for the amount of funding the incumbent receives from industry-aligned PACs. This election cycle, Neal has received donations from corporations like Walmart, Goldman Sachs, and the defense contractor Raytheon — as well as insurance, finance and pharmaceutical companies. Records show his campaign has more than $3 million on hand — about ten times the amount Whalen has raised.

Whalen argues that makes Neal beholden to industries that donate to his campaign, and says it calls into question how Neal has used his experience and influence on the Ways and Means committee.

"With this perceived experience and perceived power on the House Ways and Means, my question is, to whom does he wield that power for?" he said. "There is no power because he wields it for corporations and executives."

But Neal maintains those corporate donations have no influence on his policy decisions, and that he uses that money to support other Democratic campaigns. He likens it to having a fully-stocked armory in the battle that is American politics.

"If we could all just base our instincts on the purity of man and womankind you might have a different outcome. But in this instance here, I think that you've got to stay armed and vigilant, and I have and will," he said.

The state's primary election is on Sept. 1. Early voting runs until Aug. 28. Whoever wins the Democratic primary will face two independent challengers in November. There is no Republican in the race.