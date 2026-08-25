The Music Hall has a new CEO in time for fall

The Music Hall Board of Trustees has said that Markus Gottschlich will be the new president and CEO of the Music Hall effective Sept. 1, according to the venue.

The theater has been without a permanent leader since its former CEO Tina Sawtelle resigned last November , following a controversial decision to cancel a fundraiser for a Seacoast-based abortion provider.

Gottschlich comes to New Hampshire from St. Petersburg, where he served as executive director of the Warehouse Arts District Association.

“Markus is the right leader for The Music Hall at this important moment in our history,” said Jude Blake, chair of The Music Hall Board of Trustees in a press release.

Local arts organizations have been struggling recently amid state and federal funding cuts .

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