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SCOTUS temporarily allows Trump to restrict absentee voting. What does it mean for the midterms?

WBUR
Published August 25, 2026 at 11:54 AM EDT
Mail-in ballots are sorted at City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in San Francisco. (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Jeff Chiu/AP
Mail-in ballots are sorted at City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in San Francisco. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

In an unsigned opinion, the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court sided with President Trump’s executive order designed to tighten rules around mail-in voting. The court did not weigh in on the legality of the order, and other legal complications may prevent its implementation.

Host Scott Tong checks in how the battle over absentee ballots is impacting the midterms with Rick Hasen, director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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