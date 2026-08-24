Social media influencer critical of JD Vance allowed to attend Brewer event

The ACLU of Maine is declaring a victory for free speech after the creator of a popular social media account was allowed to attend Vice President JD Vance's rally in Brewer Monday.

Amanda McGonigle of Massachusetts operates the @catsonacouch social media account, which has been critical of Vance. She was denied entry to his event in Maine last spring by Secret Service agents she claims told her “we know where you stand.”

McGonigle sued and the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine sought a preliminary injunction to ensure she could attend future vice presidential events. The ACLU says the Trump administration agreed to let her attend Monday's event.

McGonigle created @catsonacouch following Vance's comment about childless cat ladies in 2024.