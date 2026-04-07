If carried out, Trump's threats to bomb power plants, bridges and civilians could be war crimes
President Trump has threatened to destroy Iran’s bridges, roads, power plants and even desalination plants. Deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure that’s not part of a military operation is considered a war crime under international law.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Oona Hathaway about what the law is and why Trump’s threats are concerning to her and many other legal experts. Hathaway is a professor of international law at Yale who has been a legal adviser to the U.S. State Department and served as special counsel to the U.S. Department of Defense.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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