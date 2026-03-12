CT lawmakers consider rapid response program to treat invasive hydrilla

Connecticut's environment committee plans to discuss a legislative proposal on Friday to create a rapid response program to treat hydrilla, an invasive water plant that’s spreading aggressively in Connecticut.

“The Connecticut River is covered in hydrilla," said James Fischer, president of the Connecticut Federation of Lakes. “[We’ve] got to get this under control.”

Hydrilla grows in long, spaghetti-like strands that matt together, blocking sunlight to other plants, lowering oxygen levels in the water and making it hard for boats to pass.

“Hydrilla, in general, is an aquatic invasive plant on steroids. It’s one of the most difficult ones to manage,” said Alicea Charamut, executive director of Rivers Alliance of Connecticut.

Hydrilla was first found in the Connecticut River in 2016 and is now spreading to lakes across the state.

Unlike other invasive plants, like water chestnut, which can be pulled up and removed, hydrilla breaks up into small fragments when pulled. A small fragment of hydrilla attached to boats or wildlife can be enough for the plant to sprout roots and spread from one body of water to another — even if the piece of hydrilla is just one inch long.

“A duck, a waterfowl can move this plant,” Fischer said.

“It's a beast. It's a true beast,” he said. “We're really scared that we're going to end up with an explosion.”

What’s included in the rapid response program?

The new program would establish a task force to develop a state-wide protocol for containing and eliminating hydrilla. Under the program, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) would expedite any permits associated with the rapid response program, making sure hydrilla is contained quickly and reducing its potential to spread.

The Office of Aquatic Invasive Species would map hydrilla populations and document the presence of other threatened or endangered species nearby. The species would also be studied to see how it might be affected by herbicides used to treat hydrilla.

The program also requires DEEP to put up educational signs and photos of hydrilla at all water bodies and boat ramps in Connecticut with instructions on how people can stop the spread.

DEEP will also be tasked to come up with a plan to build boat washing stations at all state boat ramps and to provide technical help to municipalities on how to build their own boat washing stations.

How will Connecticut find the funding?

One question that’s not answered in the bill: who’s paying for this?

Hydrilla is an expensive plant to get rid of. Herbicide applications are the most effective treatment option, but that involves hiring licensed professionals, obtaining permits, using specialized equipment and consistent monitoring.

“We're anticipating a big price tag,” Fischer said.

The Connecticut River is a federal waterway, which means it’s eligible for federal funding, but it’s not clear if or when that funding will come through, according to Fischer.

“Right now, there's nothing that's been identified immediately, so we have a big question mark coming at us,” Fischer said.

When it comes to hydrilla found in lakes, however, the cost of removing and monitoring hydrilla is often left up to local municipalities and lake associations.

“You're looking at hundreds of thousands of dollars that they have to invest all of a sudden,” Fischer said.

“That's really what is scary, is that when it comes to local lakes or lake associations, they're hefting the price tag,” he said.