© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ICE enforcement action leads to multi-car crash, standoff at South Burlington building

Vermont Public | By Mark Davis,
Liam Elder-ConnorsDerek Brouwer
Published March 11, 2026 at 12:15 PM EDT
A person stands close to a law enforcement officer who wears a vest reading "Police ICE"
Derek Brouwer
/
Vermont Public
A person confronts a federal immigration agent on Dorset Street in South Burlington on March 11, 2026.

Law enforcement agents have assembled outside a South Burlington building in search of a suspect who fled an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation this morning that led to a multi-vehicle accident on a busy road.

Dozens of protesters have amassed at the Dorset Street scene, as federal law enforcement await a criminal arrest warrant for the suspect, according to South Burlington police.

South Burlington police said they were not made aware of the initial ICE operation, but are now on the scene to both protect federal agents and “take all necessary steps to ensure that the public can protest peacefully.”

The incident in Vermont’s second largest city started when ICE agents sought to arrest a man related to an immigration administrative warrant.

Around 7:30 a.m., South Burlington police say they received a 911 call about a crash involving multiple vehicles on Dorset Street.

Officers found an unoccupied vehicle with “extensive damage,” in the northbound lane, a second damaged vehicle in the southbound lane, and two damaged vehicles in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.

ICE agents attempted to arrest a person “associated” with a Dorset Street building near the scene, police said, when the person drove off. ICE agents attempted to box in the vehicle, resulting in damage to several ICE vehicles, police said.

As the vehicle fled, it collided with another vehicle. The suspect then abandoned their car in the northbound lane and ran away.

Barbara Prine of Vermont Legal Aid was on scene Wednesday morning. The organization runs a program that helps undocumented parents make legal plans for guardianship of their children with the ultimate goal of reunification. Prine told Vermont Public she’d been told that a child inside the Dorset Street building is in that program.

A white building surrounded by people
Derek Brouwer
/
Vermont Public
People gather in protest of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Dorset Street in South Burlington on Wednesday, March 11.

South Burlington police said they had been unaware of ICE’s actions until the crash investigation.

“However, the South Burlington Police Department has the responsibility to ensure the safety of all and will take appropriate action if agents are assaulted,” police said in a press release. “Additionally, the department will take all necessary steps to ensure that the public can protest peacefully, while also maintaining the private property rights of residents.”

This story will be updated.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Mark Davis
Mark Davis has spent more than a decade working as a reporter in Vermont, focusing on both daily and long-form stories. Prior joining Vermont Public as assistant news director, he worked for five years at Seven Days, the alt-weekly in Burlington, where he won national awards for his criminal justice reporting. Before that, he spent nine years at the Valley News, where he won state and national awards for his coverage of the criminal justice system, Topical Storm Irene, and other topics. He has also served as a producer and editor for the Rumblestrip podcast. He graduated from the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism.
See stories by Mark Davis
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system. Email Liam.
See stories by Liam Elder-Connors
Derek Brouwer
Derek reports on business and the economy. He joined Vermont Public in 2026 after seven years as a newspaper reporter at Seven Days in Burlington, where his work was recognized with numerous regional and national awards for investigative and narrative reporting. Before moving to Vermont, he worked for several daily and weekly newspapers in Montana.
See stories by Derek Brouwer