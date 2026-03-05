"It was amazing:" Scientists spot multiple blue whales in southern New England waters

Researchers say they spotted three endangered blue whales off the coast of Southern New England in in a 24-hour period last month.

Observers with New England Aquarium said it's the first time they have documented blue whales in their southern New England survey area.

Seeing blue whales outside of their Canadian feeding grounds is rare in the Atlantic, documenting them in two different areas of the ocean just hours apart is a first for Research Scientist Orla O’Brien.

She said little is known about the Western North Atlantic population, which is believed to be between 400-600 individuals.

"I don't want to sound like silly but the mystery and the beauty of it is what we felt in the plane," she said. "It was amazing."

O'Brien says the whales were likely on the search for food near the Seamounts Marine National Monument — a breeding ground for krill and other plankton due to its unique biodiversity and nutrient-rich water.

In addition to the endangered blue whale, the aerial survey team spotted more than 300 animals, including three endangered fin whales, three endangered sperm whales, about 50 pilot whales, and hundreds of dolphins.

"Having these really large canyons in in the sea floor creates currents and water flow that can bring nutrients up from colder waters to somewhere with more sunlight," O'Brien said. "That's how you can get plankton blooms."

In a press release, the aquarium highlighted the recent rollback of protections for the Monument, which is the only U.S. marine monument in the Atlantic Ocean.

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation last month to open the nearly 5,000 square miles to commercial fishing.

And more recently, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration announced plans to ditch speed limits for vessels put in place for protecting North Atlantic right whales as part of the Trump Administration's ongoing efforts to deregulate across multiple government sectors.

Both moves saw approval from fishing industry leaders and scorn from marine life advocates.

"Focusing on measures that we know are effective is essential for ensuring the recovery of whales," Smith said.