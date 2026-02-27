Arrest made in case of infant left to die in Manchester park

Nearly a year after a newborn was found floating in Pine Island Pond in Manchester, authorities say they’ve arrested a suspect in her death: the baby girl’s mother.

Hepay Juma, a 26-year old from Manchester, was taken into custody on Thursday. She’s been charged with second degree murder for her role in the death of a newborn who became known as “Baby Grace.”

Authorities have not said how they identified Juma, whether she allegedly acted alone, or whether anyone else may be under investigation.

Following the discovery of the infant’s body last March, Manchester police issued a plea for assistance. In May, with still no understanding of who the baby was or why she was left to die, volunteers organized a funeral , where state and local officials, as well as residents from across New Hampshire, came to honor her brief life. Baby Grace was buried in a small white coffin.

Pine Island Pond is a tranquil spot, despite its proximity to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, with walking trails and a playground.

