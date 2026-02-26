Prosecutor won't charge protesters arrested at ICE surveillance facility in Williston

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George has declined to file trespassing charges against 13 protesters who were arrested or cited at an office building in Williston that houses an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.

George informed Vermont State Police on Wednesday about her decision in a letter for each person facing a charge. They were all set to be arraigned in Chittenden County criminal court on Monday.

“Our office has declined to file this case on the basis that to continue with the criminal process, having regard to the principles of the Criminal Justice System and the specific features of this case, would not serve the ends of justice or the best interests of the residents of Chittenden County,” George wrote in each of the 13 letters.

Most of the people arrested had limited or no criminal history, several were “of an advanced age,” and all of the protesters were non-violent, George wrote. There was also no indication or complaints that the noise from the protesters was disruptive to other tenants in the building, the letters said. Seven Days first reported George’s decision.

The protesters were arrested earlier this month inside an office building that houses ICE’s National Criminal Analysis and Targeting Center, a facility that performs intelligence gathering for immigration agents in the field. They sat in front of the offices, and called on the building’s landlord to cancel ICE’s lease, organizers said in a press release.

The group refused to leave when asked by the property manager, who then called the police. State police said in a press release at the time they encouraged the group to leave, informed them they were trespassing, and warned them they’d be arrested if they refused to leave.

Adam Silverman, a spokesperson for Vermont State Police, said the agency had no comment on George’s decision. The property manager for the Williston office building did not respond to a request for comment. George said she was unavailable for an interview Thursday.

George, in the letters, wrote that if any of the individuals’ behavior escalates or they reenter the building to protest, her office will “will re-consider the merits of this case and determine the best course of action.”

This ICE office, one of two in Williston, has increasingly been at the center of protests over federal immigration enforcement.