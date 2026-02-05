About a dozen train cars derail in CT, sending materials into nearby river

A train derailed in Mansfield Thursday morning, raising concerns of environmental contamination in a nearby waterway.

The incident involved about a dozen train cars, some of which were carrying liquified propane.

Two train cars derailed along the Willimantic River and four other train cars landed in the water, according to an official with New England Central Railroad.

No injuries were reported. A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents within a half mile of 1090 Stafford Rd., state officials said.

First responders and hazmat specialists were responding to a possible hazardous gas leak. New England Central Railroad said that as of midday Thursday, there was no indication any of the cars were leaking.

Environmental contractors were working on cleaning up the scene.

The train was carrying propane, lumber, grain and grease, authorities said.

"The incident is under control," said Rick Green, a spokesperson with the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. "There is no need for evacuation at this time."

Residents are advised to avoid Route 32, Stafford Road, which is closed between Route 275 and Route 44 East near Eagleville Pond.

Cleanup is expected to be a prolonged process, town officials said.

"There is no reported leak at this time; however, rail cars will need to be placed upright," Margaret Chatey, with the town of Mansfield, said in an email. "Crews are working carefully to complete this. It is extremely important that residents stay indoors in case a leak occurs during this process."

Emergency responders and state environmental officials are on the scene and residents are advised to avoid the area.

“All residents within a half-mile of this area should shelter in place,” a town social media post reads. “No evacuations are being recommended at this time, but please watch for updates as authorities on the scene evaluate the situation.”

Mansfield is a town in Tolland County, about 25 miles east of Hartford.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Connecticut Public's Chris Polansky, Matt Dwyer, Jim Haddadin and Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.