‘Your voice does matter': Concord High students organize walkout to protest ICE

A few hundred Concord High School students walked out of class Thursday and marched to the State House to protest what they called cruel and unconstitutional federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis. Some students said they feel at risk because they are not white.

One student who joined the walkout asked to be identified by his first initial, A. He was born in Nepal but moved to the United States as an infant. He said he and his parents now carry their American passports for fear that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will make them prove their citizenship.

“And even still, even if we give them legal proof, we are afraid that they are still going to take us no matter what,” he said.

Elena Eberwein / NHPR A "Heated Rivalry" themed sign carried by a Concord High School student during a student-led walkout to protest federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Lia Eager, a junior, helped organize the protest. She has followed the clashes between protestors and federal law enforcement. Eager said the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Saturday by federal agents was a “last straw.”

As Eager stood outside the State House, she was overwhelmed by how many classmates joined the walkout. She had a message for her peers.

“I thought my voice was not going to matter at all. I thought maybe ten people would make it,” Eager said. “Your voice does matter. You do have an effect. All it takes is that tiny little spark and the whole fire will be lit.”

Elena Eberwein / NHPR Lia Eager, a junior at Concord High School, helped organize the student walkout in protest of federal immigration enforcement.

Students gathered to make protest signs Wednesday night.

Eli Lyon, 18, put his message on the back of his shirt: “If you can read this, you can stop this.” Lyon said he hopes others will unite in opposing ICE’s actions in Minneapolis and elsewhere. Last week, the Department of Homeland Security increased immigration enforcement in Maine, calling it “Operation Catch of the Day.”

“I think fundamentally everybody knows right from wrong,” Lyon said. “Lives are being taken more frequently, and it's just insane. I can't believe it's getting to all of our neighborhoods. It’s dangerous and I definitely think people should be standing up for this.”

Elena Eberwein / NHPR A Concord High student wears a shirt that says, "If you can read this, you can stop this," during a walkout organized by students in protest of federal immigration enforcement.

As students marched toward the high school, drivers honked in support and people emerged from their homes to cheer them on. Emma Connor, a senior, was near the front of the crowd.

“I'm here to protest against ICE and the unnecessary violence that they're inflicting on American people and immigrants,” she said. “I believe that they should all have due process and that immigrant rights are human rights.”

Concord school officials said the district did not sanction the protest but arranged to have the high school’s resource officer walk with the students to provide safety.