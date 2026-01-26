© 2026 WSHU
How fans in Seattle are reacting to Seahawks win ahead of Super Bowl matchup with Patriots

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 26, 2026 at 12:08 PM EST

This year’s Super Bowl matchup is set after two different but equally nail-biting AFC and NFC championship games.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Seattle Seahawks beat writer John Boyle about what the mood was like in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle’s big win, as well as his thoughts on a repeat matchup with the New England Patriots.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom