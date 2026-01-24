© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

17 years after retiring, Canadian icon Anne Murray returns with new music

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published January 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Katy Ann
/
courtesy of the artist

Nearly two decades after announcing her retirement from music, Anne Murray is opening the vault once more.

On her 80th birthday last fall, the Canadian icon released Here You Are, a collection of previously unreleased recordings made between 1978 and 1995.

"I didn't remember a lot of them," she says. "I've recorded in excess of probably as many as 400-500 songs over the years. It was like hearing them again for the first time."

Murray first became a household name in 1969 with "Snowbird," which helped make her the first Canadian artist to earn a U.S. gold record. Her career went on to include four Grammy Awards, a record 26 Juno Awards and honors on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada's Walk of Fame.

Since retiring from music in 2008, Murray has spent much of her time living quietly in Nova Scotia, so when she was surprised with a tribute at the Grand Ole Opry last October, she was taken aback by the applause she heard when she walked onstage.

"I said, 'Who's here?' " she says. "I've been out of the limelight for so long. Then I went, 'Oh! That's for me!' "

Today, Murray joins World Cafe to talk about why she felt ready to open the vault, what it was like hearing these songs with fresh ears, and she shares stories from her long and illustrious career.

Interview Highlights

On releasing a new album

"This was a big surprise to me, and I had totally forgotten that there were songs in the can, as we call it. But there you go. There was a very zealous fan who went searching and found them. Every album that we had, we always overcut and then we would choose. So a lot of those songs ended up on the cutting room floor, as they say, and didn't get used."

On the reality of her successful career

"It was hard work. The whole thing was just plain out hard work. Sure, we had fun once we got onto buses. We had the women on one bus — the chick bus — and then we had the crew on another bus and the band on another bus. Once we started that, it was a little more fun, the camaraderie and all of that goes on.

"But it was hard work — and I was a workhorse. As time went on, I found that my voice couldn't take working three nights on, a night off, two nights on ... Once I got in my 60s, my voice would not do what I wanted it to do on a consistent basis."

On her first time at the Grand Ole Opry

"I was pretty nervous, at that time, meeting everybody. My memory of that first time of being there was being at the old Ryman Auditorium, which was the original Opry building, and there was one dressing room for eight of us women. Dolly [Parton] was there and Minnie Pearl was there. Lynn Anderson was there. There were a lot of people who are no longer with us.

"I remember so well because you couldn't breathe for the hairspray — there was so much hairspray. Of course, I never would let anybody near me with hairspray. But they were all really lovely to me. Loretta Lynn, in particular, was so sweet to me, and they all welcomed me."

Featured Songs

  • "Here You Are"
  • "I Lost My Dog"
  • "Straight from the Heart"
  • "Snowbird"
  • "Feels Like More Than Dancing"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod.  Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
See stories by Kimberly Junod