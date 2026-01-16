How one couple navigates their political division

Click here for more of Ed and Tracey Danka’s story.

Nearly one year into President Trump’s second administration, Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with a politically-divided couple: Tracey Danka, who voted for President Trump, and her husband, Ed Danka, who voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris. Tracey Danka also attended the rally on Jan. 6, 2021, though she did not storm the Capitol.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR