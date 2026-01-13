Hochul to declare New York's parks 'are for everyone’

American lands may be made for you and me, but when Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils her State of the State agenda Tuesday, she will declare that in New York, 'These Lands are for Everyone.' That’s the name of an initiative the governor is set to announce Tuesday that she says will help break down barriers and expand access to state lands to New Yorkers with disabilities.

"New York boasts some of the most beautiful parks and open spaces anywhere, and I'm determined that everyone gets to make the most of them," Hochul said. "That’s why I am unveiling my "These Lands are for Everyone" initiative that will invest in park upgrades to make sure our parks are accessible, inclusive, and welcoming to residents and visitors alike.”

The Democrat says her initiative will make investments to ensure improved accessibility for all, including the roughly 3 million non-institutionalized New York adults who report an activity limitation.

Specific projects funded through this initiative are expected to include the “Adirondacks for All” tactile displays, “All Are Welcome in the Catskills” sensory trails, as well as a new “Living Building” education center at the Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve near Buffalo.

New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, trails and other facilities on more than 360,000 acres that welcome more than 88 million people per year.

Following Tuesday's State of the State, the governor is expected to unveil her spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year next week.