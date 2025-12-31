Georgia lawmakers debate what to do about expiring Obamacare subsidies

Some states are trying to step in and help pay for health care as Affordable Care Act subsidies are set to expire when the clock strikes midnight.

In Georgia, some Democrats are pushing for the state to provide funding to cover the subsidies, but many Republicans are opposed.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Georgia Republican State Senator Ben Watson and Georgia Democratic State Representative Sam Park.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

