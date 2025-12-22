Research shows that finding new activities in darker months can help with seasonal depression

Though the exact causes of seasonal affective disorder , also known as seasonal depression, are not completely understood, Dr. Robert Brady, associate professor of psychology at Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine, said it is the recurrence of depressive symptoms with a seasonal pattern.

“Most commonly, although not exclusively, that aligns with kind of the late fall, early winter for the start of the symptoms and then the remission of those symptoms at the end of winter as spring is coming,” Brady said.

Brady said there’s some “open-minded” skepticism in the scientific community that seasonal depression is caused by the decrease in light during the winter season. For some people, sun and heat might also cause seasonal depression symptoms.

“Around the equator during the summer, it's brutally hot,” Brady said. “People don't want to be outside in those conditions then. And so you actually see [seasonal affective disorder] occurring there as well.”

Brady says that research shows missing your favorite activities could be a contributing factor.

"Is the person less frequently or less consistently engaged in the actions and the behaviors that are most important, meaningful, and valuable to them?” he said.

Brady said cognitive behavioral therapy can help people in discovering new activities that have the same sense of enjoyment and purpose.

Brady also said that for those facing seasonal depression in the darker, colder months, light boxes or light therapy can help, but that effectiveness is dependent on the individual.

“It's hard to sit there in front of that light for 30 minutes and to do that consistently,” Brady said. “Lightbox therapies can be effective, but it really requires a person committing to the treatment.”

Liz Hodgkins, deputy director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in New Hampshire, said that for people experiencing seasonal depression in winter, she recommends getting outside during that shorter window when the sun is up.

“One of the things that really helped me, a number of years ago, spend more time outside is getting the gear that feels warm enough to be able to go outside,” Hodgkins said. “I also suggest getting a buddy, someone who might go along with you."

Hodgkins also said people should be mindful of the stress that comes with the holiday season.

“Just a reminder that not everybody feels merry and bright at this time of year and that's okay,” Hodgkins said. “It is something that you can talk to other people about – how they're feeling, and recognize that it's okay to not feel okay during this time of year."

NAMI New Hampshire has an information and resource line open Monday through Friday during normal business hours, at 1-800-242-6264, option four.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental health crisis, 9-8-8, the Suicide & Crisis Line, is available 24/7.

