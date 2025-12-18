Brown shooting suspect found dead, officials say

The man who police say opened fire in a Brown University classroom on Saturday was found dead in Salem, N.H., Thursday, police said at a late night news conference.

“Tonight our Providence neighbors can begin to breathe a little easier,” Mayor Brett Smiley said, announcing the news.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez identified the suspect as Claudio Neves Valente, a 48-year-old native of Portugal “and a Brown student.”

Brown President Christina Paxson said the man was enrolled in a Master of Science PhD program studying physics at Brown from Fall 2000 to Spring 2001. He had no recent connection to the Brown campus, Paxson said.

On Wednesday, police released images of a person they were seeking for questioning. Authorities made it clear he was not a suspect.

Soon after, that person contacted police in Providence, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha. Speaking with investigators, Neronha said, the witness “blew the case right open.”

The lead that ultimately unlocked the mystery: a rental car that authorities were able to trace and connect to a photo that matched the description of their suspect as well as his real name.

Eventually, they tracked the suspect to Salem, N.H., where an FBI SWAT team found him dead inside a storage unit, FBI Special-Agent-In-Charge Ted Docks said.

He was found dead with two firearms, Neronha said, and the same satchel police saw in the footage they collected in Providence.

But the officials said there is still no sense of what motivated the shooting Saturday afternoon.

“In terms of why Brown, that remains a mystery,” Neronha said.