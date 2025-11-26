Marine Mammals of Maine release 100th seal since opening rehab facility

Dozens gathered in Phippsburg Wednesday to celebrate the release of a harbor seal back to the ocean.

The injured seal underwent more than two months of rehab with Marine Mammals of Maine and marks the 100th seal released by the organization since establishing a rehabilitation center.

"It's always exciting to kind of see our science curriculum come alive," said Monica Baribeau, who homeschools her three daughters. "[We learn] about their habitat, their anatomy — all the lessons that we can apply in our homeschool journey come alive here."

Back in September, kayakers found the seal on an embankment of the Mousam River. Since then, Marine Mammals of Maine has treated the seal for an injured flipper, cuts across his body and a stubborn respiratory infection.

Executive Director Lynda Doughty said the hope is that the seal will start hunting for food once he gets used to his surroundings. She said his release represents a significant milestone for her organization.

"We got our rehabilitation permit in 2016, so we've been releasing seals for almost the past 10 years. So we're almost hitting onto a decade on the rehabilitation care side," she said.

The nonprofit typically rescues 15-30 animals a year, though it's working to increase capacity and take in larger animals.

It also operates a hotline to report injured or stranded marine mammals throughout Maine.